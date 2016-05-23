Suarez expected to miss Copa America group stage

Luis Suarez is unlikely to recover from a hamstring injury in time to play in Uruguay's group-stage matches at the Copa America Centenario.

Suarez had to be replaced during Barcelona's 2-0 Copa del Rey final victory over Sevilla on Sunday after pulling up in discomfort.

On Monday, Barcelona confirmed the forward would undergo the initial stage his recovery with the club before joining up with the national team in the United States on June 1.

However, Suarez is only expected to feature if Uruguay make it to the knockout stages of the Copa America.

"Suarez has a hamstring injury that will take about three weeks for recovery," said team doctor Alberto Pan.

"He will travel directly to the United States. He can play in the knockout stages.

"The coach [Oscar] Tabarez agreed to select him to have him in any stage of the Copa America."

Uruguay take on Mexico in their first Group C match at the University of Phoenix Stadium on June 5, with meetings against Venezuela and Jamaica to follow.