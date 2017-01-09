Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are among the players selected in the FIFA FIFPro World11, with Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba two of the big names to miss out on selection.

Nine of the 11 players named in FIFPro's team play in LaLiga, with Juventus defender Dani Alves and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer the only ones not to do so.

European champions Real Madrid have five selections – Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos - while Messi, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique are the four picked from Barcelona.

Griezmann, though, misses out despite being named in the final three for the Best FIFA Men's player award along with Ronaldo and Messi, as well as finishing third in the Ballon d'Or.

No Premier League players were selected, with Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy all missing out. There were also no picks from Ligue 1.

Neymar, Gareth Bale, Gianluigi Buffon, Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are other players who performed well in the Ballon d'Or voting last month to miss out on the team.

Compared to the 2015 XI, there are only three new faces – Pique, Kroos and Suarez replacing Thiago Silva, Pogba and Neymar.

It is the 10th consecutive selection for Messi and Ronaldo, while Iniesta is named for the eighth time and Ramos the seventh.

The team is selected by professional footballers all over the world.

The FIFPro XI (4-3-3): Neuer, Alves, Ramos, Pique, Marcelo, Kroos, Iniesta, Modric, Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez.