Suarez has matured - Tabarez

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez lauded Luis Suarez for his maturity as his side prepare for a World Cup qualifier against Peru.

The Barcelona star marked his return to international football with the equaliser in Friday's 2-2 draw against Brazil in Recife.

Tabarez praised Suarez for growing up and believes the controversial moments that have blighted the 29-year-old's career so far are behind him.

"He is a player with great experience. Every time he comes here, he does it having overcome different and fresh challenges - at Nacional, at Groningen, at Ajax, at Liverpool and now at Barcelona," he said.

"Time brings maturity and he has it, and is always trying to improve, to be better. He has made some mistakes, but now we see he is very mature, and I think he will be in that frame of mind every match he plays now.

"For him, as for every player in the national team, to come and play here is very significant. They all have great commitment and that is what gives them momentum.

"He is in great shape, he is mentally strong, and has potential that we all hope he can show during the match.

"But we also have to take into account that there will be players eager to defend him, and that they can have a great night too."

Uruguay's comeback in Brazil saw them maintain second in the table in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying ahead of their Peru meeting.

Tabarez said the draw had given his team a huge morale boost.

"There is joy and happiness in the squad. We respect Peru a lot," he said.

"Traditionally they have great players with great technique, many of them with a lot of speed, which is something you need in modern football.

"As in every game, we will work hard to limit their strengths, and we will do what is necessary to win the match.

"That is our main goal, as we did against Bolivia on the first matchday, or against Brazil in the last one.

"Then we will see what happens, because everything we have spoken about before is relative to each match. History will be written in the 90 minutes."