Suarez to have treatment on knee problem

Luis Suarez is to have a knee problem corrected during the international break, having been left out of the Uruguay squad for family reasons.

The Barcelona striker confirmed he will begin a course of treatment on Monday, after reportedly complaining of pain during the 4-2 Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was omitted from the Uruguay squad for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan this month as his wife is expecting the birth of their third child.

"On Monday, I start a treatment for my knee, which has nothing to do with my absence from the national team," Suarez told Uruguayan newspaper Referi.

"I am not going because my wife is expecting family in those days."

It is unclear whether Suarez's latest problem is with the same knee in which he had pain during the early weeks of last season.

The former Liverpool star has scored three goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this term.

Barca face Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday in their final match before the two-week break from club football.