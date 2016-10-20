Suarez hopes to finish his career at Barcelona

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez hopes to remain at Barcelona for the remainder of his career.

Since joining Barca in 2014 Suarez has scored 93 goals in 108 appearances, winning the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble in his first season with the club.

The Uruguayan followed that up with 40 strikes in the 2015-16 Spanish top flight, a haul which earned him the European Golden Shoe award and helped the Catalan giants defend their title.

Suarez paid tribute to his team-mates - particularly Lionel Messi and Neymar, with whom he has formed one of the greatest attacking tridents in the history of the game – and stated his desire to finish his career at Camp Nou.

"I want to thank Barca for bringing me here and allowing me to fulfil my goals. My team-mates play a part in all my goals," said Suarez upon being presented with the Golden Shoe.

"I have magnificent team-mates who make it easy for me, but I don't want to take anything away from myself – you still have to score.

"I hope I can finish my career at Barca, but I need to be at the highest level to compete.

"I have fought a lot in my life and since coming to Barca I am trying to enjoy it, be happy and win trophies.

"I'm in the best team in the world with the best players. If you are thinking of a target you can achieve it, but the group goal of winning titles comes first.

"Then there are individual awards, and if I do not win [individual titles] then Leo or Neymar will."