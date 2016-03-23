Suarez: I won't change my attitude for Uruguay

Luis Suarez said he will not change the way he plays but admits he must be more intelligent ahead of his return to competitive international football.

Suarez is preparing to play a competitive match for Uruguay for the first time since the 2014 World Cup after he was found guilty of biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The 29-year-old was subsequently banned for nine games - and suspended from all football-related activities for four months - and missed Uruguay's Copa America campaign in 2015 as well as the first four games of their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

As he gets set to face Brazil in his international comeback on Friday, Suarez said he has no plans to change the way he plays.

"I will continue with the same attitude, and arguing, because that's the way I play," the Barcelona forward said.

"But with the same moderation that you've been seeing now [at Barca]. I have to be more intelligent in many things.

"I want to make the most of the opportunities that life gives me, do the best I can and enjoy my return with the national team and the affection of the people."

Uruguay will be without Diego Godin and Maxi Pereira, opening up the opportunity for Suarez to be given the responsibility of captain.

"The armband is important, but how the new Luis is, if I am captain it will be welcomed and I will be proud, but if not then it's the same," he said.

Uruguay are second in the 10-team South American qualifying group following three wins in their first four games.