Suarez: I would love Messi's left foot and Neymar's pace

Luis Suarez believes the contrasting qualities of himself, Lionel Messi and Neymar is the secret of their success as Barcelona's front three.

The trio fired Luis Enrique's team to a Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble in 2014-15 - a feat they are on course to replicate this time around as Suarez enjoys a remarkably prolific season.

The 29-year-old has 41 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this term and he retains deep admiration for Messi and Neymar.

"I'd love to have Messi's left foot, which is one-of-a-kind in the world, remarkable, and the pace and happiness of Neymar," he told EFE after collecting the Spanish news agency's award for last season's best Latin American player.

"We prioritise the group objective. None of us compete with the others, but each enjoy the moment. I feel content, happy, and I'm helping the team, which is key.

"All the players have a great relationship and it shows, we're always laughing amongst ourselves and hugging, not just the three of us.

"It's not about affection, it's about support. Nothing's planned, it all comes from the inside, and what we do is enjoy it, and if we are happy, we will enjoy it."

Barcelona are eight points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga after Sunday's 2-1 win over Sevilla, who they face in May's Copa del Rey final.

They are in the driving seat in the Champions League last-16 tie against Arsenal, having won 2-0 at Emirates Stadium last week, and Suarez urged his contented team-mates to retain their focus as they look to make history.

"Now we have a nice advantage in the league, we're in the cup final, we know that winning the Champions League is more than difficult," he added.

"We will try to do the same again, to keep going, to make our mark on the club."