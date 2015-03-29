Suarez: Liverpool only English club I'd play for

Suarez, who left Liverpool in July to join Barcelona in a reported £75 million deal, was back at Anfield on Sunday for a charity match pitting a Steven Gerrard XI against a side led by Jamie Carragher.

After the game, Suarez was asked by Liverpool's official website if he may play for the club again.

The Uruguay forward responded: "You never know in football, but if in the future I play in England again, I play with the Liverpool shirt on and not another shirt."

Suarez, who scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool, welcomed the opportunity to partner Fernando Torres in attack for the Gerrard XI.

"It was great for me," he added. "Four years ago when I arrived here for Liverpool, I crossed my fingers to play with Fernando and he left three days after I signed.

"Today was a great day for all the players, but for me and Fernando it was a great chance to play together."

Gerrard scored two penalties as his side came from behind to draw 2-2 in Sunday's match.