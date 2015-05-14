Suarez nursing hamstring injury

Luis Suarez did not take part in Barcelona training on Thursday due to a left hamstring problem.

The Camp Nou outfit returned to work having been given a day off following their UEFA Champions League aggregate semi-final triumph over Bayern Munich, with Suarez forced off at half-time.

It is as yet unclear whether Suarez's problem will keep him sidelined for Sunday's clash with Atletico Madrid, but Barca will be hoping the Uruguayan can re-assume his place alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi in the Catalan giants' fearsome front three as soon as possible.

Victory against Atleti would see Barca secure the La Liga title.

Dani Alves also trained alone, although no explanation was offered by the club.