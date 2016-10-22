Suarez open to Ajax return

Luis Suarez has suggested that he would be open to a return to Ajax if he ever feels he is no longer good enough to play for Barcelona.

The Uruguay international enjoyed a successful spell with Ajax between 2007 and 2011 after joining the Amsterdam side from Groningen and vowed upon his transfer to Liverpool that he would one day return to the Amsterdam ArenA.

Suarez seemed to rule out a move back to Ajax when he stated that he aims to retire at Barcelona, but he has now hinted that a return could still be on the cards.

"All my dreams came true at Barcelona and I hope to stay here for the remainder of my career," the 29-year-old told De Telegraaf.

"But I will have to keep playing at the highest level.

"Of course, I would like to return to Ajax some day. Even if it was just to thank Ajax. Ajax are the club that made me famous in Europe."

The prolific attacker endured a difficult childhood, but he feels his tough upbringing has helped him become the man he is today.

"I am a street kid. That's how I learned to fight and not to complain when I am suffering," he added.

"I will only ask for a substitution if I really cannot continue. I made a lot of sacrifices as a child.

"We did not even have money to buy football shoes. That has helped me appreciate things more now."