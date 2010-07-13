Suarez open to Spurs or Man United move

The South American forward had already alerted a string of European big-hitters - including Spurs and the Red Devils - following an impressive season in Holland, scoring 35 league goals for the Amsterdam Arena outfit.

And the 23-year-old continued his form into the World Cup finals, netting three times to help guide Uruguay to the semi-finals, before blotting his copybook by getting sent off for deliberately handling the ball on the goal line against Ghana.

Nevertheless, reports have continued to link Suarez with a move away from the Netherlands, with both Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp believed to be mulling moves for the goal-getter.

And the player himself has admitted that a transfer to either team would appeal, saying: "I am not going to make any secret of my admiration for the Premier League.

"Manchester United are a great side and, along with Real Madrid, are the most prestigious club in the world.

"You know if you join Manchester United and are there for any length of time you will win things.

"Tottenham hold appeal as well though, they are a team with great ambition and have done well to reach the Champions League.

"If there are multiple offers I will take time to decide, but at the moment they are the two clubs that stand out for me."

Old Trafford supremo Ferguson has already revealed this summer that he thought about bidding for Spain striker David Villa prior to his switch to Barcelona, and is still thought to be on the lookout for a forward after his side relied too heavily on the goals of Wayne Rooney last season.

While Redknapp has made no secret of his desire to recruit a striker, if possible, as he plans for his first campaign in the Champions League, with the futures of both Robbie Keane and Roman Pavlyuchenko uncertain ahead of the new season.

