Suarez passes Liverpool medical
By app
LONDON - Uruguay forward Luis Suarez is set to complete his transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to Liverpool on Monday after passing a medical, the Premier League club said.
No details on the length of the 26.5 million euro contract were given by Liverpool, who agreed the deal on Friday.
"Luis Suarez has successfully passed his medical and personal terms with the player have been agreed. We expect to complete the remainder of the paperwork tomorrow," the club said on their website on Sunday.
Suarez, 24, signed for Ajax in 2007 for 7.5 million euros.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.