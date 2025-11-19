Arsenal to end controversial deal at the end of this season

Arsenal are to end a much-disliked shirt sponsorship at the end of the season.

In their entire history, only a handful of brands have adorned Gunners tops, starting from JVC in the 1980s, before SEGA Dreamcast took over at the turn of the century: O2 followed in the 2000s, before Emirates airline took over with the move to the Emirates Stadium in 2006.

But now, Arsenal's first-ever sleeve sponsorship, which promotes African nation Rwanda, is coming to a close – with fan groups in N5 breathing a sigh of relief.

In a statement on Arsenal.com, the Gunners announced that their “landmark eight-season partnership with Visit Rwanda was to end at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Confirming that the move was “mutually agreed”, Arsenal noted that the sponsorship had “showcased Rwanda’s natural beauty and accelerated the growth of the country’s tourism industry”, while noting that several players including Jurrien Timber and Alex Scott had visited the country since the partnership began.

Arsenal's links with Rwanda are now over (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Our first-ever sleeve partnership with Visit Rwanda has been a significant journey,” Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick claimed, adding, “Over many years, we’ve worked together to raise global awareness of Rwanda’s tourism and conservation efforts and built many new connections with our supporters across Africa.”

Yet the partnership has not been popular with everyone.

A number of Arsenal fans have called on the club to cease their affiliation with Visit Rwanda, even suggesting that arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur would be a more fitting partner, with the African nation criticised by the Congolese government for arming M23 rebels and sending troops to support militants by United Nations experts – something Rwanda has denied.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also enjoy sponsorships with Visit Rwanda, with the European champions' partnership in particular facing similar criticism and receiving a petition signed by 75,000 fans for it to end.

As recently as last month, The Athletic reported that Arsenal were in talks to extend the sleeve deal, which began in 2018 before it was renewed in 2021.

PSG also have a deal with Visit Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's accounts for 2023/24 noted that the deal returned £10 million as part of an overall commercial income of £218.3m.

Arsenal take on Tottenham in the North London Derby when Premier League action resumes this weekend.