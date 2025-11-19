Quiz! Can you name the Scotland line-up from their last World Cup game in 1998?
The Tartan Army are heading to the Greatest Show on Earth for the first time in a generation - so let's recall the last time the Scottish took on the world
Fancy a Scotland quiz?
The Scots have qualified for a first World Cup in 28 years, thanks to a dramatic night against the Danish, and next summer, they will head to the tournament for the ninth time in search of glory: so with this quiz, let's rewind back to a balmy afternoon in Saint-Etienne in 1998.
All Saints were big, the PlayStation was in its infancy, Saving Private Ryan was hitting theatres and Craig Brown was fielding a Champions League winner for Scotland – but who made the XI for the nation's last World Cup fixture for a generation?
