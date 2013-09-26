Suarez praises Liverpool's performance

The controversial Uruguayan started for Liverpool in their 0-1 loss to their arch rivals in the English League Cup at Old Trafford; his first domestic appearance since being banned for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in April.

Suarez was pleased to be back on the field as he got through the 90 minutes and nearly equalised in the second-half when his free-kick struck the crossbar with United goalkeeper David de Gea well beaten.

"All the time I try my best on the pitch. I'm here to help the team and help Liverpool," Suarez said after Wednesday's match.

"I know it was a difficult moment but for myself and for the team it's very important I'm back because I can help the team and off the pitch I can't."

The loss at Old Trafford was Liverpool's second in as many games after they were stunned 1-0 by Southampton in the English Premier League at the weekend.

But despite the defeat, Suarez claimed Liverpool were feeling 'good' after the match and praised his team's performance, which saw the visitors have more possession than United and produce a number of gilt-edged chances to score.

"The result is not good because we lost but the feeling is good because we played very well, we created chances and we missed," Suarez said.

"We'll keep going for the week and for the next game."

Suarez could make a return to the Premier League when Liverpool travels to Sunderland on Sunday.