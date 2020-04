Suarez set for Uruguay return

Barcelona star Luis Suarez is set for his first competitive international appearance since the 2014 World Cup after being included in Uruguay's squad for upcoming qualifiers.

Suarez, 29, was handed a nine-match ban - and four-month suspension from all football-related activities - after being found guilty of biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in the group stages in Brazil.

He featured in three friendlies after that suspension, but is in line for competitive international outings later in March.

Uruguay face Brazil and Peru in World Cup qualifiers in March, with Suarez included in their 28-man squad named on Friday.

Suarez has starred for La Liga leaders Barca this campaign, scoring 41 goals in all competitions.

Uncapped Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela has also been included in the squad.

Uruguay sit second in the table in qualifying after winning three of their opening four games.



Uruguay squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama).

Defenders: Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Torino), Guillermo Varela (Manchester United), Emiliano Velazquez (Getafe).

Midfielders: Mathias Corujo (Universidad de Chile), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Alvaro Gonzalez (Atlas), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Brian Lozano (America), Camilo Mayada (River Plate), Alvaro Pereira (Estudiantes), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Atlas), Cristian Rodriguez (Independiente), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Matias Vecino (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (PSG), Abel Hernandez (Hull City), Diego Rolan (Bordeaux), Cristian Stuani (Middlesbrough), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).