Suarez upset by Evra racism claim

The English FA has said it is investigating the matter after Evra voiced his complaint to French media.

"I'm upset by the accusations of racism," Uruguay forward Suarez wrote on his official Facebook page.

"I can only say that I have always respected and respect everybody. We are all the same. I go to the field with the maximum illusion of a little child who enjoys what he does, not to create conflicts."

The FA had earlier said it would be making enquiries.

"Referee Andre Marriner was made aware of an allegation at the end of the fixture and has subsequently reported this to the FA," it said in a statement.

Defender Evra told French television station Canal Plus: "There were [TV] cameras. You can see him telling me this one word at least 10 times. There is no room for this in 2011."