Suarez 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Real talk

The Uruguayan has been in sparkling form this season, with his 30 Premier League goals firing Liverpool to the top of the table with two matches remaining.

Speculation was rife that the striker would leave Anfield last year after he went public with his desire to play UEFA Champions League football, but Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers refused to allow his departure and the striker signed a new long-term contract in December.

Suarez's performances this term had led to rumours resurfacing of a possible transfer after the FIFA World Cup, with Spanish giants Real Madrid reported to be interested in acquiring his services.

However, with Liverpool now guaranteed to be in next season's Champions League, the 27-year-old has spoken of his happiness with life on Merseyside.

"I'm very happy here and my family is happy here," he told Uruguayan television station Canal 10.

"Don't worry, nothing is going to happen to me. If we could win the Premier League and bring the trophy home it would be incredible, a dream come true."