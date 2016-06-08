Suarez will miss Uruguay's clash against Venezuela

Luis Suarez will miss Uruguay's Copa America Centenario clash against Venezuela on Thursday as he continues his road to recovery.

Suarez, 29, limped off early in the second half of Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph over Sevilla on May 22.

There were initial fears Suarez would miss Uruguay's entire Copa America campaign, but the Barca forward has been able to return to the training track.

However, after missing Uruguay's Copa opener against Mexico, coach Oscar Tabarez confirmed Suarez is also forced to sit out against Venezuela.

"Luis Suarez is doing rehabilitation. He is on day 17, and he is not finished that rehabilitation yet," Tabarez said on Wednesday.

"Until that happens, then he will not be used in the team.

"This Copa is very important, but more importantly for us are the [World Cup] qualifiers, which we are first, and the contribution of Suarez, like it has always been, is very important."

Following their 3-1 loss against Mexico, a defeat to Venezuela would leave Uruguay on the brink of elimination from the group stages.