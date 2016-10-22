Success the key to building connection with fans - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is confident that he is in the process of building a special relationship with Manchester United's supporters.

United, currently seventh in the Premier League, face Mourinho's former employers Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

And the Portuguese, whose predecessor Louis van Gaal was often criticised by United's fans, believes that winning silverware is the only sure-fire way of solidifying his status among the Old Trafford faithful.

"Connections start before titles are won. But it is success that brings real empathy between supporters and managers – and makes that connection become really strong," Mourinho said.

"I have a three-year contract here and if I am here for three years the people will know that I have given everything to the club and that I am a professional and dedicated coach who gives himself 24-hours-a-day to United.

"But, if at the end of the three years I don't win a single piece of silverware for them, they will say 'great guy, good coach, we like him, but we feel nothing special about him'."

He added: "Chelsea have won four Premier League titles in their history. Three of them were won with me and the other one was won by the team I left behind. I took them to Wembley, I took them to Cardiff, I took them to cup finals.

"So there is a connection based on empathy – but built on success.

"In the end at Chelsea, when the last two or three months of my time at the club were a period of bad results, the fans kept that empathy and remembered our relationship. That is something I don't forget.

"And that is something I will always be grateful to them for because, with me, they have always behaved in a fantastic way.

"But there is one thing that Chelsea fans can be sure of now: I am Manchester United 100 per cent. I want to win with United and make them the best, but I will always be respectful to Chelsea and it doesn't matter what happens.

"I will never lose that feeling of respect towards the club."