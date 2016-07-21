Suits you sir - Mourinho highlights tailored approach to Ibrahimovic pre-season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will receive a tailor-made pre-season programme at Manchester United after skipping their tour of China.

Ibrahimovic is still on holiday following Euro 2016, where his Sweden side failed to make it out of the group stage, and will not feature in the International Champions Cup matches against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Mourinho insists his own analysis of the 34-year-old means he knows how to manage his preparation ahead of the new season.

He told reporters in Shanghai: "The best suits are the suits made to measure. That's better than going to a shop and buying a suit that might fit you or might not.

"The players are the same – no two are the same. My decision with Zlatan is down to hours of study of him, with my coaches, even though he came out of the Euros before others.

"The mind and body must adapt. At training level we try to do suits by measure – it's perfect for the person."

United confirmed the signing of Ibrahimovic this month after prolonged speculation as to his next club once he outlined his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Inter, AC Milan and Barcelona striker may make his United bow against either Galatasaray on July 30 or Everton four days later in Wayne Rooney's testimonial.