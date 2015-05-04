Sunderland academy coach to manage Oldham

Oldham Athletic announced Sunderland's academy coach Darren Kelly as manager on Monday with the 35-year-old earning his first head coaching role.

Kelly, a former defender with Carlisle United and York City, joined Sunderland in January but will leave the Premier League club for League One at the start of June to take on his first managerial position.

Oldham also revealed Kelly will be assisted by Dean Holden, who led the club as caretaker manager from February 25 when Lee Johnson left for Barnsley.

"We are delighted to have in place a young, fresh and dynamic management team reflecting our ambitions on and off the field," Oldham chairman Simon Corney said in a statement on the club's website.

"From the moment we first met with him, Darren impressed the board with his infectious enthusiasm, undoubted drive and energy and a confidence in his ability to deliver success for our football club."