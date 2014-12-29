Sunderland concern over Larsson and Bridcutt

Bridcutt was withdrawn after only 19 minutes of Sunday's goalless Premier League draw at Aston Villa after colliding with Christian Benteke.

Sunderland head coach Poyet has revealed that the former Brighton and Hove Albion man was suffering concussion, while Larsson had to come off 12 minutes into the second half due to an ankle injury.

Poyet confirmed Sweden international Larsson had sustained ligament damage and the Uruguayan has doubts over the duo for the clash with the champions.

When asked if they will be fit to face City, Poyet said: "I don't know. We'll wait and see.

"We've got plenty of players back now, so we can cope with the situation better.

"Liam has concussion, and with the new rules you need to be careful.

"Seb has twisted his ankle. It is ligament damage, but nothing serious – a few days."

Sunderland have won only one of their last nine games and sit 14th in the table - four points above the relegation zone.