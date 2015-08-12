Sunderland hit by Johnson injury blow

Sunderland winger Adam Johnson is set to miss at least eight weeks of action after suffering a shoulder injury during training.

The former England international featured in Sunderland's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday but is set to undergo further tests on Wednesday.

Head coach Dick Advocaat - who this week bemoaned Sunderland's lack of activity in the transfer market - expects Johnson to spend around two months on the sidelines.

"We have Jordi Gomez and Adam Johnson injured and Danny Graham also has some minor problems," he told the club's official website.

"Adam will go to the hospital for a scan tonight and then we will know exactly what is wrong.

"It is a serious injury and it will be at least eight weeks."