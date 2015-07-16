Sunderland sign Spurs' Kaboul

Younes Kaboul has become Sunderland's fourth new signing after joining from fellow Premier League side Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back was deemed surplus to requirements at White Hart Lane under Mauricio Pochettino and has opted to move to the Stadium of Light on a four-year deal.

Kaboul joins Adam Matthews, Sebastian Coates and Jeremain Lens in linking up with Dick Advocaat's side ahead of the new season.

"I'm delighted to be a Sunderland player and it's an honour to join this club," the Frenchman told Sunderland's official website.

"I can't wait to start playing for the Sunderland supporters."

Kaboul started his career with Auxerre and picked up a Coupe de France winners medal, before originally moving to Tottenham in 2007.

The 29-year-old then re-joined Spurs in 2010 after a spell at Portsmouth.