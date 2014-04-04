Sunderland: 'Technical fault' caused Ji error

News emerged on Thursday that the club had been punished for playing Ji, who is now on loan at German club Augsburg, earlier this season, despite not having international clearance to do so.

Sunderland deny any "wrongdoing" concerning the issue, adding that no other Premier League club had raised issue with their punishment.

A statement released on Sunderland's website read: "The issue of Ji Dong-Won was explained in detail at today's Premier League shareholders' meeting and no issues were raised by any club.

"Sunderland AFC confirmed that they had complied with all procedures and the Premier League stated that the player was duly registered on the extranet system and in all other Premier League mechanisms.

"The club has never accepted any wrongdoing, but did acknowledge that a technical fault occurred and as such were fined by the Premier League accordingly in December.

"The matter is now closed."