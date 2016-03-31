Sunderland to terminate Eboue contract

Sunderland have announced that defender Emmanuel Eboue will have his contract terminated following his one-year suspension by FIFA for failing to pay his former agent.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee banned the Ivory Coast international from all footballing activity for a period of one year, or until he pays the money owed to Sebastien Boisseau.

Eboue, who joined Sunderland on a free transfer on March 9 and has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, has two weeks to appeal the club's decision to terminate his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

A statement from the club said: "Sunderland AFC has been advised by the Football Association that Emmanuel Eboue has been placed under an immediate suspension from football and all football-related activity for a period of one year, by FIFA.

"The suspension relates to a monetary dispute between the player and a former agent, which precedes his time at Sunderland AFC and was not something that the club was made aware of by the player.

"Eboue signed a contract with Sunderland AFC until the end of the current season and the club has therefore given notice of its intention to terminate the contract.

"The player has two weeks in which to appeal this decision."

The 32-year-old previously played for Galatasaray, Arsenal, Beveren and ASEC Mimosas.