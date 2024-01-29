Sunderland agree fee to sign Leeds United defender

Sunderland are on the verge of adding Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde to their ranks after agreeing a fee to sign the Norwegian.

The Black Cats were initially thought to be interested in capturing the 20-year-old on loan but are now set to make the move permanent, with only personal terms reportedly left to be hashed out.

The 20-year-old left-back, who can also provide cover at centre-back, will bolster Michael Beale’s defensive options after the injuries to Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin.

Injury to Dennis Cirkin has forced Sunderland into the market (Image credit: Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hjelde spent time on loan at Rotherham United last season but has failed to make an impact in West Yorkshire under Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

He has made just three appearances for the senior team this season – two in the EFL Cup and one in the league – and three for the Under-21s.

With Sam Byram establishing himself as Leeds’ first-choice left-back and after the return to training of Junior Firpo, Farke is happy to let Hjelde leave Elland Road.

Leo Hjelde of Leeds United is joining Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph's Mick McGrath reported: “Sunderland have agreed a fee with Leeds for Norway U21 defender Leo Hjelde.

“Deal for 20-year-old in place with personal terms to be agreed before a permanent move to the Stadium Of Light.”

