'Stadium of...' – Newcastle's Paul Dummett winds up Sunderland fans on social media

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett could not resist a dig at rivals Sunderland after Saturday's FA Cup win for the Magpies at the Stadium of Light.

Eddie Howe's side put their recent poor form behind them with an emphatic 3-0 victory away to the Black Cats.

It was a first derby game between the two clubs in eight years and a first win in the fixture for Newcastle since 2011, emphasising a gulf in class between the Premier League side and the Championship outfit.

Newcastle took the lead after 35 minutes through a Daniel Ballard own goal and Alexander Isak made it 2-0 early in the second half after Pierre Ekwah attempted to dribble past Miguel Almiron on the edge of his box just 30 seconds after the restart.

Isak then added a third from the penalty spot in the final minute to wrap a big win for Newcastle and after the final whistle, the players celebrated in front of their 6,000 travelling fans at the Stadium of Light.

Dummett, who appeared as a late substitute in place of Dan Burn, posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of that moment on Sunday and inserted a "pile of poo" emoji into the name of Sunderland's stadium.

Traditional match winning photo, Infront of 6000 Geordies, after a 3-0 win, on the pitch at the stadium of 💩 Saturday afternoons don’t get better than that ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/c0YQg4cAxVJanuary 7, 2024 See more

"Traditional match winning photo, in front of 6000 Geordies, after a 3-0 win, on the pitch at the stadium of (emoji)," he wrote.

And he added: "Saturday afternoons don’t get better than that."

Next up for Newcastle is a tough match at home to champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sunderland, meanwhile, return to action away to second-placed Ipswich Town in the Championship on Friday.

