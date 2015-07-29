Sunderland's struggles continue as Doncaster cruise to win

Sunderland's pre-season struggles continued under Dick Advocaat as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday.

The Premier League side fell to a third loss ahead of the new campaign as Cedric Evina and Harry Forrester fired the League One side to victory.

Late chances for Adam Johnson and Jeremain Lens gave the travelling fans something to cheer about but neither were able to stop Advocaat's side slipping to a disappointing loss.

Sunderland dominated possession in the opening 15 minutes but struggled to break through the resolute Doncaster defence, while at the other end, the hosts had fewer problems.

After James Coppinger's deflected cross crashed against the crossbar, Doncaster took the lead as Evina volleyed home Forrester's chipped pass.

With momentum on their side Doncaster grew in confidence, their short passing game opening up the Sunderland defence again after 26 minutes only for Costel Pantilimon to deny the lively Coppinger.

Lens went close to levelling before the break with a low drive that narrowly missed the far post, while Jermain Defoe also spurned a chance to gain parity.

Advocaat introduced Younes Kaboul as one of four changes and as the hour approached Sunderland finally found a way through, but Danny Graham could not convert Lens' cross.

Their pressure was short-lived, however, as Forrester doubled Doncaster's lead on the hour, Jack Rodwell failing to clear his lines, allowing the 24-year-old forward to volley home.

Thorsten Stuckmann was finally tested by the visitors after 67 minutes, long-range efforts from Johnson and Lens forcing the goalkeeper into fine reflex saves.

A late chance for substitute Emanuele Giaccherini summed up Sunderland's night, the Italian blazing over from 18 yards to leave the visitors with few positives to build on.

