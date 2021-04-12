Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango retires from international football

Mamelodi Sundowns and Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has announced his retirement from international with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old shot stopper called time on his international career after the Cranes failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Cameroon.

Onyango managed to rack up 83 caps for Uganda since making his international debut against Cape Verde back in June 2005.

The Sundowns keeper informed the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) on his decision to retire in a letter addressed to the organisation.

‘This letter represents my official notice of retirement from the Uganda National Football Team, The Cranes, effective April 12, 2021.

‘It has been a great pleasure and honour to represent my country and I will always appreciate the experience and knowledge that I have gained while playing for the Cranes.

‘I believe that my notice period is sufficient enough for the technical team to adequately prepare my replacement for the upcoming matches. By remaining a true patriot and supporter of football in my beloved Uganda, I wish you all the best in the your future endeavours and challenges.’

It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from international football. After much consideration, my family, managers and I, decided it was in my best interest to hang my gloves on my beloved Cranes 🇺🇬 Big thanks to every Ugandan over the years. pic.twitter.com/vH6CRK4USRApril 12, 2021 See more

Onyango retires just two days after his former national team vice-captain Hassan Wasswa also called time on his 13-year international career.