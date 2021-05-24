Sundowns issue apology to Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns have issued an apology to Al Ahly after the abuse directed towards their head coach Pitso Mosimane before their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg clash in Tshwane.

Mosimane revealed on Saturday that he was left emotional after he was subjected to insults towards himself and his mother by the Sundowns fans before their second leg clash.

The Red Devils did managed to secure their progression to the semi-finals after claiming a 3-1 aggregate win over the Brazilians following a 1-1 draw in the second-leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns have since released the following statement issuing an apology to Ahly and Mosimane:

'Mamelodi Sundowns observed behavior and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion, and other values that we uphold.'

'We received complaints by supporters of improper conduct and insults but Mamelodi Sundowns supporters should under no circumstances, disrespect, insult or behave in the manner they did and must at all times stay true to our values and principles.

'We therefore want to apologize to Al Ahly and those associated with the Club.

'Mamelodi Sundowns will institute an investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those supporters whose conduct was improper and contrary to the values and principles that we adhere to.

'We remain dedicated to maintaining the good relations, mutual respect and mutual commitment that exists between the leaders of our two Clubs and all our stakeholders.'