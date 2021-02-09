Sundowns keeper looking for loan move away from Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February is looking for a loan move away from the club, according to his agent, Mike Makaab.

The young goalkeeper joined the Brazilians in September 2019 from Ajax Cape Town, but was immediately loaned out to Cape Umoya United. He, however, returned to Chloorkop in October last year but has struggled to get any game time.

The Sundowns goalkeeping department is currently overflowing. Denis Onyango (35) and Mweene (36) are usually the respective first and second choices at Downs, while another new signing in Ricardo Goss (26) has featured in the absence of the veterans.

Along with February (24), Downs also have the 28-year-old Reyaad Pieterse on their books.

With so much competition for places, February is looking for a new temporary home and will need to find one before the transfer window closes on 15 February.

'It has been a little frustrating, though we do understand why they signed Jody,' his agent, Mike Makaab from Prosport International, told SoccerLaduma.

'If you have a look at their top-line goalkeepers, they are not getting any younger therefore Ricardo Goss and Jody were brought in. We hope we can find a suitable loan option for Jody, and the club has given us the go-ahead to look for one.

'The club didn’t approach us, we approached them, purely because we felt it is important for Jody to get game time. If we can’t find a club, then he is a professional and he’s got to roll his sleeves up and work hard. His ability will come through because he is a talented goalkeeper,' Makaab concluded.