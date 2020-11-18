Sundowns, Pirates move up in African club ranking

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have continued to move up, while Kaizer Chiefs have dropped down in the latest African club rankings.

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side moved up to first place in the rankings with 1703 points, while Esperance de Tunis and TP Mazembe are placed second and third with 1631 and 1589 points to make up the top three, according to footballdatabase.com.

Sundowns is the highest-ranking South African team on the list as they jumped from ninth place to sixth position with 1547, while Pirates moved up to 16th place on the list with a total of 1476 points.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi have fallen down in the rankings to 19th place 1456, the now-defunct Bidvest Wits moved down to 21st place with 1451 points, while rising in the ranks and making it into the top 50 is SuperSport United with 1405.

Take a look at the top 20 ranked clubs in African:

1) Al Ahly

2) Esperance de Tunis

3) TP Mazembe

4) El Zamalek

5) Al-Merreikh

6) Mamelodi Sundowns FC

7) Al Hilal Omdurman

8) Etoile du Sahel

9) CS Sfaxien

10) Vita Club

11) Wydad Casablanca

12) Dynamos

13) 1º de Agosto

14) RCA Raja Casablanca Athletic

15) Stade Malien Bamako

16) Orlando Pirates

17) Djoliba AC

18) Coton Sport

19) Kaizer Chiefs

20) Atletico Petro Luanda