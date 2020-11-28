Sundowns put three past Stellies to go top

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC to go top of the DStv Premiership standing at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants made one change to their squad as Denis Onyango came in for Kennedy Mweene with captain Hlompho Kekana named on the bench, while Stellies brought in Leletu Skelem to replace the injured Ashley Du Preez.

Sundowns got off to the perfect start when Peter Shalulile opened the scoring when he headed the ball home at the back post after latching on to a cross from Kermit Erasmus.

Lee Langeveldt came to his sides rescue a minute later when he made a great save to deny Lebogang Maboe's thunderous strike from outside the box.

Erasmus then doubled Sundowns lead in the 26th minute with a clinical left-footed strike to find the bottom corner after being played through on goal by Shalulile.

Stellies should have pulled a goal back seven minute from half time when Skelem unleashed a snapshot at goal but Onyango was on hand to make the save.

Themba Zwane should have extended his sides lead even further on the stroke of half time but the attacker scuffed his shot into the hands of Langeveldt after receiving a cut back from Erasmus.

Sundowns went into the half time break with a two-goal lead over Stellies.

The home side came out guns blazing in the second half and made it 3-0 in the 65th minute when Erasmus set up Zwane, who slotted the ball past Langeveldt.

Sundowns made their first substitution of the game when Lesedi Kapinga came on to replace Erasmus.

Junior Mendieta had a chance to reduce the deficit two minutes later from a set-piece but Onyango made a diving save to cover his near post as his shot sailed wide of goal.

The Brazilians opted to make their second substitution of the game in the 73rd minute Haashim Domingo came on in place of Andile Jali.

Kapinga had an opportunity to take grab Sundowns' fourth got of the game four minutes later after receiving a lovely ball from Domingo but Langeveldt made a low save to deny the Sundowns attacker.

Aubrey Modiba should have found the back of the net in the 81st minute when he tried to curl his effort into the net but his shot from range shied just over the upright.

Sundowns managed to hold on to their three-goal lead over Stellenbosch until the final whistle to claim all three points on home soil.