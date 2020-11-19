Sundowns sweating over fitness of duo Jali, Erasmus

Mamelodi Sundowns could be with duo Andile Jali and Kermit Erasmus when they welcome AmaZulu to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.

The Tshwane giants will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the league standings with a win over Usuthu when the league resumes this weekend following the Fifa international break.

Jali sustained a hamstring injury during the league victory over Cape Town City, while Erasmus suffered a knock to his ankle while on duty with the South African national team.

Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has since confirmed that Jali not trained with the squad due to his injury, while Erasmus will be assessed by the club's medical team when he returns from the Bafana camp.

'We are sweating a little bit. We're sweating and a little bit concerned about AJ. He has not trained with us,' Mokwena told the media.

'But we are getting good feedback from the doctors, so we have to see on AJ and assess leading up to the game.

'When Kermit comes back from Bafana Bafana we have to assess him because it's a muscular injury and all these studies show that niggles are always related to injury, 75 percent of the time,' he added.

'So, it's important to treat that as precautionary and get our medical team to assess and have a look because Kermit is important for us.'