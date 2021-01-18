Sundowns win DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter One

Mamelodi Sundowns have been declared as the winners of the first quarter of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership Q-Innovation.

The Brazilians and Swallows FC finished the weekend joint top of the league table with 25 points each, but Sundowns were crowned Q1 winners on goal difference following their goalless draw with Tshwane rivals SuperSport United.

Sundowns are currently unbeaten in their first 11 games of the new campaign, having won seven and drawn four, while scoring 19 goals and conceding just five beating Swallows FC to the R1.5 million prize money.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United (16 points) and Cape Town City (15 points) finished the Q-innovation quarter one in third and fourth respectively.

The Premier Soccer League have since released the following statement:

