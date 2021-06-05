Sundowns wrap up title triumph with victory over CT City

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Cape Town City 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld as the Brazilians wrapped up a fourth successive title winning season in style.

The Brazilians looked to celebrate their crowing day with victory over a City side who were looking to impress new boss Eric Tinkler.

Downs made the better start though and managed to break the deadlock with nine minutes gone as Lyle Lakay curled home a superb free-kick that left Marc Anderson flat-footed and stranded on the goal-line.

The champions then missed the chance to double their lead six minutes later when Peter Shalulile failed to guide his effort into the bottom corner after being played through on goal with only Anderson to beat.

The Sundowns coaches were then forced into a change with 30 minutes played after Mosa Lebusa went down and was unable to continue, Brian Onyango was brought on in his place for the rest of the encounter.

Tinkler’s men began to have more joy in the latter stages of the half and almost got an equaliser when Fagrie Lakay broke down the right but Kennedy Mweene got a vital touch to deny the forward.

Sundows leading 1-0 at the break.

The Citizens came out with intention in the second half and almost found an equaliser with five minutes gone after a corner from Bradley Ralani was met by Mpho Makola but the midfielder’s effort was cleared off the line by Thapelo Morena.

Downs then looked to control possession and up the pressure, but City were managing to restrict the champions from creating any clear-cut chances.

That was until Shalulile picked up the ball and went past Mobara and Fielies before firing his shot into bottom corner to double his side’s lead with 76 minutes gone.

The Namibian then double his tally and got Downs’ third after he was picked out at the back post by Morena and made no mistake in tapping home.

Shalulile was hunting the top scorer award and came to levelling Bradley Grobler’s tally in the closing stages as he cut inside and let fly on his right foot, but his effort crashed against the post.

Downs walking away 3-0 winners on the day as they wrapped up yet another successful season in style.