Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases 'big' announcement

Something big between Neymar and former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi is apparently about to happen.

That is according to Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who left Camp Nou last August.

Neymar – recovering from a fractured foot ahead of the World Cup in Brazil – posted a cryptic message to Twitter on Sunday.

In a tweet including a photo of the pair, Neymar wrote: "When my friend and I #LeoMessi get together big things happen! I'm telling you guys more! Stay tuned!"

Quando eu e meu amigo nos unimos grandes coisas acontecem! Já já conto mais para vcs! Fiquem ligados! April 8, 2018

It remains to be seen if the message involves the duo reuniting on the pitch, refers to commercial matters away from the field, or even relates to something else entirely.

PSG already have plenty of firepower – with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani leading the line – but the French giants could use Messi, especially in Europe.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a hat-trick in Barca's 3-1 LaLiga victory over Leganes, taking his tally to 39 goals across all competitions this season.