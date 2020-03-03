Survival fight takes Steven Ferguson’s focus off Ross County landmark

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson is too busy trying to secure his team’s top-flight status to reflect on two years in charge.

But he feels he and Stuart Kettlewell will have matched their first full season in the job if they achieve their target.

The pair could not keep County up after being handed 10 matches to get the Dingwall club off the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership two years ago.

But they bounced back straight away with Championship title success coupled with a Challenge Cup triumph.

Ferguson said on a club video: “There has been a lot crammed into those two years but we have enjoyed it.

“We see the big task that we have in the here and now as making sure we staying in the Premiership.

“If we are able to do that by picking up enough points in the next 10 games then we’ll feel that is every bit an achievement as the league and cup that we won in the Championship last season.”

The management team have given themselves a good chance of doing that, with victory over Aberdeen last time out putting them three points off seventh place.

They now travel to Fir Park, where they won in September after enjoying a Scottish Cup victory there in their Championship season.

“We have managed to win the last twice we have been down at Motherwell but we are not looking into that too much,” Ferguson said.

“We know how good a team Motherwell are, we know the challenge that we are going to have to go down there and compete.

“They are third in the league for a reason, they are a very good side, and we need to make sure we get a bit of momentum after the win against Aberdeen last time out for us and use that as a springboard to compete.”