Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals Liverpool wish and regret, fans propose possible solution

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has admitted his regret at never having coached Liverpool, but fans have come forward with a possible solution for the terminally ill 75-year-old.

Eriksson revealed earlier this week that he has only one year left to live at most following a terminal cancer diagnosis and in an interview with Sky, the Swede spoke of his affection for the Reds.

“My father is still alive and is still a Liverpool supporter, and I’m a Liverpool supporter as well – I’ve always been," he told Sky News.

“So I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool, and that will not happen for sure, but I’m still a Liverpool fan."

Fans on social media were quick to propose a solution, saying Eriksson should be placed in charge of the Liverpool Legends for the Reds' next charity match in March.

And former Liverpool winger Luis Garcia got on board with that idea. "Legends game [there's] still a chance," he replied on X (formerly Twitter).

Luis Garcia is usually involved in the Liverpool Legends' matches, which raise money for the LFC Foundation.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush are set to take charge of the team for the game against Ajax's legends at Anfield on March 23rd, but Eriksson would be a popular choice if his health allows.

"I think people would think it a lovely thing," John Gibbons of The Anfield Wrap podcast told Sky. "He's a popular person, but knowing that he's got this dream of being a Liverpool manager all this time just kind of hit home for those Liverpool fans even more really."

And he added: "I've seen quite a few Liverpool fans mention that and I think it's a fantastic idea. It's not my idea, but it's one I've seen and I think it would be absolutely brilliant."

