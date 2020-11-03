Swallows confirm Hlanti deal

Swallows FC have confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana international Sifiso Hlanti, who was recently training with Kaizer Chiefs.

The left back started training with Chiefs two months ago and was reportedly offered a contract by the Glamour Boys before the Court of Arbitration of Sports decision to uphold the FIFA transfer ban that was imposed in February this year.

The Soweto giants were hoping to have the decision overturned with goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange, along with Hlanti, were training with the club waiting for the outcome.

Chiefs will now have to wait until next season to be register new players, but there was still ambiguity on whether they could be added to the squad as free agents from March 2 next year when they have served the ban.

Swallows have now, though, confirmed the capture of the defender as chairman David Mogashoa released a short statement on his social media account stating that Hlanti would be joining the Dube Birds.

🖊 welcome to the Birds Nest Hlanthi @Moroka_Swallows🐦🐦🐦 pic.twitter.com/HV2PjS2Vo1November 3, 2020

The deal is expected to run until the end of the season and where Hlanti would then be free to possibly return to Naturena on 1 July 2021.