Swansea appoint Potter on three-year deal

Swansea City have announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager.

The 43-year-old signed a three-year deal on Monday after a compensation package was agreed between the Swans and former club Ostersunds last week.

Billy Reid and Kyle Macaulay will also move to the Liberty Stadium as Potter's assistants.

The former full-back, who played for Stoke City, Southampton and West Brom in his playing career, succeeds Carlos Carvalhal at the Championship club.

Potter has spent the last seven years with Ostersunds and guided them to the last 32 of the Europa League in 2017-18, where they claimed a famous 2-1 away win over Arsenal in a 4-2 aggregate defeat.