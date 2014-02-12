Swansea boss Monk full of praise for Chico

The Spaniard's header just after half time ensured Monk's men left the Britannia Stadium with a share of the spoils, after Peter Crouch had given the hosts the lead.

Defender Chico had come in for criticism after seemingly exaggerating a clash with West Ham's Andy Carroll a fortnight ago, which saw the striker sent off and banned for three games.

However, having seen his centre-back make headlines for the right reasons, Monk was full of praise for the former Genoa man, and also claimed his side were fully deserving of their point, if not all three.

Monk said: "(Chico) was my man of the match, I thought he was absolutely magnificent today.

"I thought he was a rock he was solid he passed the ball well and everything you want from a defender he gave it today and the goal was a bonus on top.

"When you have someone play that way, it gives the team a lift and sometimes players at the back need that.

"I think when you look at our recent history a point looks a really good point and I'm not grumbling about that at all.

"But I thought the way went out in the second half, and apart from a five-minute period in the first half when they got their goal and had a bit of pressure on us, we really grew into the game.

"We kept the ball well, we passed it, we pressed them and got the ball back when we needed to and if anything I thought we had a good few chances to win the game."

The point sees Swansea leapfrog Aston Villa and West Ham into the top half of the table, with a trip to Liverpool and a reunion with former boss Brendan Rodgers next up for Monk's men.