Swansea chief refuses to rule out Bony sale

Bony has become a fans' favourite at the Liberty Stadium since arriving for a club-record fee from Vitesse in July 2013.

The Ivory Coast international scored 17 Premier League goals in his debut season in south Wales and has followed up with eight in 19 top-flight matches so far this term.

Bony's form has caught the attention of several suitors, with champions Manchester City the latest to be linked with a move for him in the January transfer window.

Jenkins insists that he has received no contact regarding Bony - who signed a new contract that runs until 2018 in November - but admits he would consider an offer for any player if the price is right.

"As things stand we have not had any contact from anyone with respect to Wilfried," Jenkins is quoted as saying in several British media outlets.

"It's just speculation linked to a player who is the top scorer in 2014 in the Premier League - which is perfectly natural.

"First and foremost I will consider everything that arises at the time. But as of yet we haven't got anything to consider.

"Players move around - that's a fact of life. The one thing I've learned over time is never say never in football.

"But officially at the moment we haven't had any contact from Manchester City or anyone else about Wilfried."