Swansea City 1 Sheffield United 0: McBurnie punishes wasteful Blades

Sheffield United missed the opportunity to move back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship as they lost 1-0 at Swansea City.

The Blades slipped to third on Friday as Norwich City won, but they had the chance to respond on Saturday and, with Leeds United beaten, could have moved within a point of top spot.

However, Chris Wilder's men passed up clear openings in the first half at the Liberty Stadium and were duly punished as Oliver McBurnie netted for Swansea 25 minutes from time.

Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick were both profligate before the break for the Blades, the former shooting too close to Erwin Mulder with the goal gaping before the latter directed a poor header wide.

Swansea were much improved following the restart and got their reward when Nathan Dyer squared for McBurnie to slide the ball into the net.

Dean Henderson made a superb double-save to keep the visitors in the match, brilliantly turning away a curling strike from reported Leeds target Daniel James after blocking an initial shot, but his efforts were in vain.