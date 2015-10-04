Swansea City 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen's set-piece double spares Kane's blushes

Christian Eriksen scored two free-kicks as Tottenham twice came from behind to claim a share of the spoils in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Swansea City.

The Dane opened his account for the season and spared the blushes of team-mate Harry Kane, whose own goal had handed the hosts a 2-1 half-time lead at the Liberty Stadium.

Kane's gaffe came after Eriksen had wrong-footed Lukasz Fabianski - who was otherwise excellent - from a dipping set-piece to cancel out Andre Ayew's 16th-minute opener.

Spurs, who have never lost to Swansea in the Premier League, applied pressure after the interval and - having survived a couple of scares - levelled in the 65th minute as Eriksen found the top-right corner from the edge of the box.

Mauricio Pochettino's side carried the greater threat in the remainder of the game, but could not beat Fabianski for a third time, with Spurs now having lost just one of their last 10 in all competitions, while the Swans - who hit the crossbar in stoppage time - are winless in five.

A slow start to the match offered little hint of what was to follow, with Nacer Chadli's early long-range effort easily gathered by Fabianski after some careless play from Bafetimbi Gomis.

It was Swansea who went ahead with their first attack of note, Ayew climbing well to meet a cross from Jefferson Montero, one of two changes for the home side.

Spurs' response was a spirited one and the visitors were level 11 minutes later as Eriksen's free-kick deceived Fabianski, with the Pole covering the wrong side of his goal.

But Kane's own goal put Pochettino's men - who beat Manchester City 4-1 last time out in the league - on the back foot again, the England striker slicing an attempted near-post clearance from Jonjo Shelvey's corner into the net.

Kane tried to make amends with a strong run and shot two minutes later, but Fabianski - who also kept out another Eriksen set-piece - was equal to it.

The lively Eriksen brought another smart stop from Fabianski before the interval as Pochettino's side continued to underline their threat.

That theme carried through to the opening stages of the second half as an excellent passing move culminated in Kane prodding goalwards from close range, but again Fabianski made the save.

Gomis failed to connect properly with a back-post header at the other end, with the open nature of the contest continuing to serve up chances.

Shelvey's foul on Dele Alli afforded Eriksen another opportunity to threaten from a deadball situation and he did not disappoint the travelling fans, curling an effort beyond ​​former Arsenal shot-stopper Fabianski.

From thereon in it was the Londoners who looked the more likely, substitute Andros Townsend bringing an unorthodox save from the busy Fabianski in the closing 10 minutes.

Eriksen narrowly missed out on a hat-trick as his low injury-time shot drifted wide, before Hugo Lloris went full stretch to tip Federico Fernandez's header onto the bar as the hosts almost won it at the death.