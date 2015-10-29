Swansea must be at their best to beat Arsenal - Monk

Swansea City will have to be at their best if they want to take something out of this weekend's Premier League clash with Arsenal, says Garry Monk.

After five league games without a win, Swansea picked up all three points last weekend as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 – a victory that saw the end of Tim Sherwood's time in charge at Villa.

The victory lifted some of the pressure that had started to build on Monk, and now the Swansea manager believes they can climb back up the league - starting with the visit of the joint-leaders.

"We know that when we are at our best we can give anyone a game in this league and we'll need to be at that level on Saturday," he said.

"If we do that we are in with a chance of getting the result we want.

"Each team will have a period where they will suffer and it's about how you deal with that. Winning games obviously breeds confidence but this group is very strong.

"Our effort and commitment is always there and it's about continuing to do the right things and working hard on the training ground.

"It won't define our season but it will help create belief which is key at this time."