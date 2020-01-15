Swansea sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has joined Sky Bet Championship side Swansea on loan for the rest of the season.

The move comes a day after the 19-year-old was recalled from an impressive loan spell with Charlton where he scored six goals in 26 appearances, as well as earning four England Under-21 caps during his time at The Valley.

The Blues’ decision left Addicks boss Lee Bowyer “disappointed” as he conceded he “didn’t see this coming”.

Gallagher becomes the Swans’ third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Marc Guehi – also on loan from Chelsea – and Rhian Brewster, who joined on loan from Liverpool.

The Chelsea Academy player of the year for 2018-19 played alongside Brewster and Guehi in the England Under-17s side that won the World Cup in 2017.