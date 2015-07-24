Swansea tune-up with Reading draw

Swansea City's pre-season preparations took in a 1-1 draw against Reading at Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park on Friday.

Garry Monk was able to call on winger Jefferson Montero for the first time in pre-season after the Ecuador international's extended break after the Copa America and he was lively in a goalless first half.

Nick Blackman gave the Championship outfit the lead in the first minute after the break, but Kyle Bartley's close-range effort levelled things just two minutes later.

Pavel Pogrebnyak and Jonjo Shelvey hit the post for either side, but a winner was not forthcoming and Monk will hope for a more incisive showing when his side play Nottingham Forest on Saturday.